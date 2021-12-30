CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 418,329 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

