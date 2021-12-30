Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELU. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

CELU stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 56,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,634. Celularity has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.