Centaur Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 16% against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $449,393.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,625,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

