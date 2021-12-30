Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $6.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 65,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

