Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 6.8%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares were down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 3,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 196,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.