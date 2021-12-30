Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

