Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of CPK opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

