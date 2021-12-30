Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,890.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

