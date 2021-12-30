Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $79.26. Children’s Place shares last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

