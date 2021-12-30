Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $79.26. Children’s Place shares last traded at $79.82, with a volume of 220 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.
About Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
