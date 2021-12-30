Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $20.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.49. 97,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.