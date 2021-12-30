Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

