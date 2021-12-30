Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

