Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

