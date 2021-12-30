Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.19 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.