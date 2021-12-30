Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -276.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

