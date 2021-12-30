Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 3,535 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

