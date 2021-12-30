Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

