Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

