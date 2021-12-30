Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 1,452,273 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 494,589 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 878.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 402,298 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.94 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.