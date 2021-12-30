Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $474.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $463.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

