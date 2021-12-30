Choate Investment Advisors Sells 53,295 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,295 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

