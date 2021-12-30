Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 327,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

