Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

