CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.46

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $28.18. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
