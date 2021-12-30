CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.46

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $28.18. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

