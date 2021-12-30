CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.69

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 4730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

