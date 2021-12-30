Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.