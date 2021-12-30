Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.