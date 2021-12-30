Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,757,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after acquiring an additional 257,952 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.