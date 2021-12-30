Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $251.03 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

