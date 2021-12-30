Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 479 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

