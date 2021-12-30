Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 117 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $525.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.