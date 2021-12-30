Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 6,643 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,930,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.