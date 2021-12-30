Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 887 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 76,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

