Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 4.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.79. 17,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 571,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.