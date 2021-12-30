CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 935,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 302,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$12.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

