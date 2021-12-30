CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

