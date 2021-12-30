Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $262.56 and last traded at $268.17. 23,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,218,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.27.

Specifically, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

