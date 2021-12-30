Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

