Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84.

