Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,854.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter.

NUMG opened at $49.29 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.