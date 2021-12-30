Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 268.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

CROX stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.