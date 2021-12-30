Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.