Comparing Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -121.79% EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63%

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A EMX Royalty $5.37 million 42.38 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -12.71

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

