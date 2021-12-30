Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,849. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.