Compass Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 5.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

PRF opened at $171.95 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95.

