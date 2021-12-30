Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.87 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

