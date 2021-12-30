Compass Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,408,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.