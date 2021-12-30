Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.12). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Compugen by 91.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Compugen by 2,074.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compugen by 192.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,874 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 20,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.