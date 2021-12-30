Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3,440.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

