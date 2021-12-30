Conning Inc. Acquires 3,504 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,278. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

